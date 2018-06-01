State police: 5 more troopers under investigation in overtime scandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - An ongoing Massachusetts State Police audit of overtime shifts worked by members of the former Troop E has found several additional discrepancies between hours worked and pay received, Colonel Kerry Gilpin announced Friday.

Five members of the former Troop E have been have been scheduled for duty status hearings next week, Gilpin said. The news comes after the department announced in March that it was investigating nearly 30 active and retired personnel for discrepancies.

“In March, the Department announced initial alleged discrepancies that were uncovered in certain Troop E overtime payments for 2016 and we made clear that our review would continue into other types of overtime shifts, other calendar years, and other Troops,” Gilpin said.

The alleged discrepancies occurred during special traffic enforcement overtime shifts run in 2016 by Troop E, which was responsible — until its elimination earlier this year — for patrolling the Massachusetts Turnpike and the Metropolitan Tunnel System.

“Today’s announcement is the result of the next stage of that ongoing effort to ensure that any department member who received payment for hours they did not work is held accountable and subject to appropriate disciplinary action,” Gilpin added.

The state Attorney General’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

