BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police have added a 17 year old wanted for a fatal shooting in Brockton to the department’s Most Wanted List.

According to authorities, an arrest warrant for Kahmari Price was issued after state and local police identified the teenager as a suspect in the shooting death of Mark Boyd.

Boyd, 33, was found by Brockton police the night of Feb. 26, 2023, after officers were called to North Main Street for reports of a shooting.

First responders arrived to find Boyd unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound the head, officials said.

Price was later identified as a suspect following a homicide investigation by state and local police and the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The teen is now wanted for murder and, due to a firearm never being recovered, should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a news release, MSP officials described Price as having a height of 5’10” and weight of 140 pounds, along with black hair and brown eyes.

He is also believed to have ties to the Greater Fall River area and is actively avoiding law enforcement.

Anyone who sees Price or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call MSP’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873) or call 911.

