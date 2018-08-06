State police add 2 more drivers to their ‘What could go wrong’ file

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police ‘What could go wrong’ file continues to grow.

In an ongoing effort to raise awareness about the dangers of unsecured loads, the state police shared two more photos to the agency’s Facebook page Monday.

The first image was of an overloaded pickup truck that was recently pulled over on Interstate 291 in Springfield.

The driver was cited for an unsecured load, a tire tread depth violation and having an expired inspection sticker.

The second photo was of a vacationer who was stopped early Monday morning on Route 1 in Danvers with numerous boats atop their car.

The driver was cited for an unsafe load.

In their post, police urged drivers to “please think of your safety and the safety of others around you.”

