State police add man accused of violent assault to Most Wanted list

(WHDH) — Massachusetts state police have announced that a man wanted for a violent assault of a woman in March has been added to its Most Wanted fugitive list.

Kevin Hamel, 49, is wanted in connection with a March 30 incident in which police say he assaulted a woman and held her against her will.

According to officials, police in Townsend received a call from a woman who said she had escaped after being assaulted. Police searched for Hamel in connection with the assault but could not find him.

Hamel is also wanted on another arrest warrant for a probation violation and has prior convictions including unlawful possession of multiple weapons, stalking, kidnapping, and violating restraining orders. State police say he has had eight restraining orders against him involving multiple victims.

Hamel is known in the areas of Townsend, Fitchburg, Ayer, Acton, and New Hampshire. He is described as a white male, 6-feet tall, 225 pounds, and has brown-gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Hamel is urged to call 9-1-1 or call state police at 800-527-8873.

