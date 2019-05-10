State police add Springfield shooting suspects to Most Wanted Fugitive list

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have added two men wanted in connection with separate Springfield shootings to the department’s list of most wanted fugitives.

Daniel L. Rodriguez, 18, is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, intimidation of a witness, and unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm in connection with a shooting that occurred on Dwight Street on July 28, 2018 that left a man paralyzed.

State police say Rodriguez, who also goes by “Bebo,” “X,” and “Dex,” is a member of the Worthy Boys Posse street gang and should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is Hispanic, with light skin, standing about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Aleczander Liriano, 21, is wanted on charges of assault and battery with a firearm, armed robbery, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building for allegedly shooting a woman on March 5 at the intersection of Dickinson Street and Lansing Place in Springfield.

Liriano, who is also considered armed and dangerous, is described as being Hispanic with light skin, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and 180 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown and hazel eyes. He is also known by the aliases “Alec,” “Krazy,” and “Crazy,” and has two tattoos of note: The word “Amparo” on his left forearm and the word “Moe” on his left wrist, and has a small scar on one of his hands.

Anyone who sees either of them or has information about their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE.

