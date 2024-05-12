HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police Air Wing assisted state police with rescuing a man who fled a traffic stop by jumping into the Connecticut River on Friday, officials said.

Troopers who learned a cruiser had been struck during a traffic stop alerted Air 2 after learning the driver involved had abandoned their vehicle near Saint Kolbe Drive in Holyoke and was moving along the river bank, according to state police.

After it became evident that the man was injured and struggling in the water, troopers tossed him their water rescue throw-bags to keep him above water and more than a dozen officers formed a chain to hoist the injured man to safety, police said.

The man, who was determined to be the same man from the earlier traffic stop, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

