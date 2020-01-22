State Police Air Wing crew helps nab Fall River domestic violence suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The search for a suspect in Fall River came to a dramatic end in the woods Wednesday when the man was forced to surrender.

Patrols from State Police-Dartmouth and the Mass. State Police Air Wing assisted Fall River Police in their search for a man wanted in connection to a domestic violence incident, according to police.

The video shot from the helicopter shows the suspect lying on the ground and surrendering as K9 teams close in.

He was taken into custody without incident.

