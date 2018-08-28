State Police Air Wing crew locates, transports hiker in distress in Southampton

SOUTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A State Police helicopter crew is being credited with helping to locate and rescue a hiker who became lost in the woods in Southampton on Monday.

Massachusetts Air Wing pilot Sgt. Mark Spencer and tactical flight officer Trooper Eric Fairchild had just assisted Northampton police with the capture of a suspect who had fled from a stolen car when they received word around 4:30 p.m. that hiker who was possibly suffering from heat exhaustion had called 911 from the woods in the Southampton Wildlife Management Area before their phone died.

By analyzing the last position of the phone, Southampton police dispatchers were able to narrow the search area.

After locating the hiker off Mountain Road, the crew landed in a nearby field, picked him up, and brought him to a waiting ambulance near Strong Road.

In a statement, state police also credited Southampton police officers under the direction of Sgt. David Neal and Southampton firefighters, who “played a critical role in supporting the Air Wing mission.”

“They provided seamless assistance to the flight crew and secured a landing zone for the aircraft next to the waiting ambulance and the Fire Department’s ambulance personnel evaluated and treated the hiker,” state police wrote.

MSP Air 3 arrived on scene and at 4:52 p.m. located the hiker off Mountain Road.

Sgt. Spencer and Trooper Fairchild landed the aircraft in a field close to the hiker. Trooper Fairchild exited the helicopter, located the hiker, and secured him in the aircraft. MSP Air 3 extracted the hiker to a waiting ambulance near Strong Road and Brickyard extension. The hiker appeared to suffering the effects of heat exhaustion but was ambulatory.

Southampton police officers under the direction of Detective Sgt. David Neal and Southampton firefighters played a critical role in supporting the Air Wing mission. They provided seamless assistance to the flight crew and secured a landing zone for the aircraft next to the waiting ambulance and the Fire Department’s ambulance personnel evaluated and treated the hiker.

MSP Air Wing locates, rescues hiker in distress in Southampton.

