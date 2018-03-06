State Police Air Wing searching for diesel can in connection with deaths of mom, 3 kids

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Officials say the Massachusetts State Police Air Wing will be flying over West Brookfield on Tuesday to search for a diesel can in connection with the deaths of mother and her three children, who were found dead last week inside a home in the town.

Investigators say they are looking for a yellow diesel fuel that appears to be missing. It could be linked to the murders of 38-year-old Sarah Bermudez, her 8-year-old daughter Madison, her 6-year-old son James and her 2-year-old son Michael.

A law enforcement source said the victims appeared to have been stabbed and burned to death.

Police said they made the discovery last Thursday when they were called to the house on a well-being check and found all the bodies in an upstairs bedroom.

Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation, as so far no arrests have been made

