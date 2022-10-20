CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford is closed to traffic as crews respond to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials.
MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound. The agency asked drivers to seek alternate routes as State Police and DOT crews respond to the area.
