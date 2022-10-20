CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - All of I-495 going north and south through Chelmsford is closed to traffic as crews respond to reports of downed power lines in the area, according to officials.

MassDOT said that the lines were down near exit 88 on 495 southbound. The agency asked drivers to seek alternate routes as State Police and DOT crews respond to the area.

Downed Power Lines in #Chelmsford on I-495-SB near exit Exit 88. I-495 NB/SB is currently closed in both directions. Expect delays. Seek alt route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 20, 2022

Location is Route 495 Chelmsford, just south of Rt 3. https://t.co/1h4SOImgF2 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 20, 2022

