State police allegedly nab 4 with cocaine in Greenfield

Four people are facing drug trafficking charges after state police allegedly found 63 grams of cocaine in their car after a traffic stop Sunday.

A trooper pulled over a 2007 Ford sedan north of Exit 27 on I-91 at 3 a.m. for alleged motor vehicle violations. After investigating, troopers reportedly found 63 grams of cocaine in the car.

Kimberly Lawrence, 41, of Brownington, Vt.; Kitty Godin, 38, of Derby, Vt., Ismael Garcia, 25, of Springfield and Christopher Orellano, 25, of Springfield, were all charged with trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law. Lawrence was also charged with driving without a license.

Garcia was held without bail due to a default warrant and the other three were held on $50,000 bail each, and all were scheduled for arraignment in Greenfield District Court Monday.

