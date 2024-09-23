The Massachusetts State Police announced that Sergeant Yuriy Bukhenik has been disciplined, saying he failed to properly supervise an unnamed subordinate.

During the Karen Read murder trial, Bukhenik testified about inappropriate text messages about Read sent by Trooper Michael Proctor to friends and family.

“Sergeant Bukhenik, on or about August 17, 2022, did fail to conform to work standards established for his rank, title, or position. This occurred when Sergeant Bukhenik failed to properly supervise and/or counsel a subordinate for sending inappropriate correspondence regarding an ongoing investigation,” State Police Colonel John E. Mawn Jr. wrote in a statement.

Bukhenik has to forfeit five days of leave, police said.

