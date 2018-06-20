State police announce passing of Mounted Unit Commander Sgt. Maureen Wesinger-Lewis

ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts state police have announced the passing of Mounted Unit Commander Sgt. Maureen Wesinger-Lewis.

In a post on the agency’s Facebook page, state police said Wesinger-Lewis passed away Monday night following a “long and valiant battle against cancer.” She was a Massachusetts State Trooper for 31 years, the last five of which she spent commanding the Mounted Unit.

“She is remembered with much admiration as a special person, a great leader, and a strong advocate for horses and police mounted units,” the department wrote on Facebook. “During her tenure leading the Mounted Unit, Sergeant Wesinger-Lewis grew the unit to 11 full-time Troopers and expanded its mission to year-round patrols of state parks, beaches, and reservations. While other departments disbanded mounted units because of budget reasons, the State Police unit thrived under Sergeant Wesinger-Lewis — the best champion it could have.”

The post continued, “As tough as any Trooper who ever wore the badge, Sergeant Wesinger-Lewis set a heroic example — throughout her long illness, as she fought fiercely against her disease, she did not let cancer keep her away from the job, and the horses and the Troopers, she loved; during the last few years, she would report to the Mounted Unit headquarters as often as her health allowed, always positive, always upbeat, always ready to work and to lead.”

Wesinger-Lewis’ leaves behind a husband, retired State Police Lt. Bill Lewis, as well as loved ones, friends, and colleagues.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)