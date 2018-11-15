CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge apartment raid Wednesday morning led to the arrests of a parole violator, a fugitive and two others, along with the seizure of guns, drugs and body armor, state police said.

Authorities searched 216 Franklin St., unit 3, during the early morning hours following an investigation that began in June when 26-year-old Matthew Haley allegedly violated the terms of his parole in connection with his assault and battery with a dangerous weapon conviction.

The multi-month investigation conducted by the Massachusetts Parole Department, Mass. State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, along with Lynn, Somerville, and Cambridge police led authorities to the Cambridge apartment.

Troopers made entry into the building as other troopers and officers securing a perimeter outside noticed Haley and 26-year-old Standly Miranda on the third-floor porch, state police said.

Haley allegedly began climbing over the railing and down towards the ground before troopers were able to take him, Miranda and two other people believed to be residents of the apartment – 32-year-old fugitive Hardy Quintin and 20-year-old Dante Conner – into custody.

A search of the apartment led authorities to a Keltec Sub 2000 9mm collapsible rifle, a 32 caliber pistol, 30 9mm rounds, a ballistic vest, Class B narcotics believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine packaged for distribution, and Class D narcotics believed to be marijuana packaged for distribution, according to state police.

State police say they also found a dog that was recently stolen from a couple who is possibly homeless and staying in the Cambridge area.

Haley was charged with parole violation, a warrant for lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct, operating a motor vehicle after license suspension, failing to identify himself to a police office, and interfering with a police officer.

Miranda was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful carrying a of loaded firearm, possession of body armor during the commission of a felony, possession of a large capacity rifle, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of Class B substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Quintin was arrested as a fugitive from justice on a New Hampshire warrant charging him with narcotic sales after being on the run for two years, state police said. He was additionally charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful carrying a of loaded firearm, possession of body armor during the commission of a felony, possession of a large capacity rifle, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of Class B substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

Conner was charged with possession of a firearm without an FID card, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful carrying a of loaded firearm, possession of body armor during the commission of a felony, possession of a large capacity rifle, possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of Class B substances with intent to distribute, and possession of a Class D substance with intent to distribute.

