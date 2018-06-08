State police arrest 2 during ‘major drug raid’ in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a “major drug raid” uncovered heroin and cocaine in a home in Yarmouth Friday, police said.

Rodney Ferguson, 43, and Barbara Collins, 32, both of Salt Marsh Lane in Yarmouth were arrested about 4 a.m. by members of the Massachusetts State Police Cape Cod Task Force after they conducted a no-knock, nighttime search warrant, according to a spokesman for the Yarmouth Police Department.

During the search, 8.5 grams of heroin, 3 grams of cocaine and $484 cash were found in Ferguson’s bedroom, police said. Another 60 grams of heroin, 71 grams of cocaine, 49 grams of crack cocaine, and $2,716 were found on Collins’ bedroom.

Police say Ferguson is a convicted felon with 69 prior criminal charges on his Massachusetts Criminal Record and other charges in Florida and Rhode Island.

Both Ferguson and Collins are expected to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court.

Ferguson is facing charges of possessing a Class B substance with intent to distribute, subsequent offense and possessing a Class A substance with intent to distribute.

Collins is expected to be arraigned on charges of trafficking heroin between 36 and 100 grams, and two counts of trafficking cocaine between 36 and 100 grams.

In a statement, Yarmouth police said, “We thank the Massachusetts State Police and the Cape Cod Drug Task Force for their solid work in removing these dangerous criminals and drugs from our community.”

