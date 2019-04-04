State police arrest 2 in alleged retail theft scheme after traffic stop in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested two men Wednesday night in an alleged retail theft scheme following a traffic stop in Foxborough.

Officers patrolling Route 495 northbound pulled over a gray Honda Odyssey for speeding and realized neither occupant, Julian Vega-Santos, 39, of Philadelphia, and Abundino Ramirez-Guzman, 40, of Queens, had a valid driver’s license, according to state police.

Police say a search of the vehicle yielded several large bags of brand new clothing, most of which still had the security tags intact.

The trooper then discovered a backpack with a thick insulating tape used to block the security sensors allowing items to be removed from retail stores without triggering alarms.

Also discovered was a homemade device used to remove these security sensors from clothing.

It is suspected these articles of clothing were stolen from numerous retail stores across the region.

Vega-Santos was charged with unlawful deactivation of theft detection shielding, receiving stolen property over $1,200, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and failure to keep right.

Ramirez-Guzman was charged with unlawful deactivation of theft detection shielding and receiving stolen property over $1,200.

They were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Wrentham District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

