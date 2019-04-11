State police arrest 2 Lawrence men on drug charges

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested two Lawrence men Wednesday on drug charges after learning they intended to sell a large amount of heroin, authorities say.

Police arrested Luis Lopez, 21, at about 4 p.m. after he exited the men’s room of a Burger King on Haverhill Street in Methuen, and a short time later, detectives located a green van at a gas station at the intersection of Haverhill Street and Burnham Road, recognizing it as the van that had dropped Lopez off at the Burger King earlier in the afternoon, according to state police.

Police identified the driver of the van as Tirson Batista, 23, who they say was a participant in the drug trafficking operation.

An investigation led to the recovery of approximately 213 grams of suspected heroin, an amount worth at least several thousand dollars on the street.

Lopez and Batista were booked on charges of trafficking heroin over 200 grams and conspiracy to violate narcotics laws.

An investigation is ongoing.

