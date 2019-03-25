State police arrest 2 on firearms violations in Rockland

ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested two men on weapons charges following a traffic stop in Rockland on Monday.

Troopers who stopped the vehicle recovered a firearm, and, due to the nature of the suspected offenses, a State Police Tactical Operations Team was called in to arrest Shaun Walker, 41, and Keith Johnson, 37, both of Worcester, state police said.

Walker and Johnson were both arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

No additional information was immediately available.

