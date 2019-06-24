State police arrest 3 on drug charges after Whately traffic stop

WHATELY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three New England residents were arrested in Whately early Saturday morning after state police say a traffic stop uncovered nearly 200 bags of heroin and more than 24 grams of crack cocaine.

A trooper traveling northbound on Route 91 about 2 a.m. stopped a vehicle for failing to yield at the bottom of the Exit 24 off-ramp, according to state police.

The driver, Amanda Wilkins, 32, of Poultny, Vermont, and the passengers, Ashley Olszowy, 28, of Troy, New York, and Thomas Mayer, 32, of Bennington, Vermont, were arrested after an investigation allegedly uncovered 197 wax bags of heroin and 24 grams of crack cocaine.

Wilkins and Mayer were ordered held on $10,000 cash bail and Olszowy was ordered held on $1,500 bail pending their arraignments Monday in Greenfield District Court.

Wilkins is facing charges of possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws; Mayer was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute, and

conspiracy to violate drug laws; Olszowy was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, possession of Class A drug with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

