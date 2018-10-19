State police arrest 3, seize 2 kilos of heroin in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Lynn residents are facing drug trafficking charges after state police say they found more than two kilos of heroin during a traffic stop in Sturbridge.

A trooper patrolling Route 84 in Sturbridge about 12:30 a.m. Thursday stopped a Honda CRV for speeding and determined the driver, Juan Jaquez, 27, of Lynn, and the two passengers, Yanet Lopez Mendoza, 38, and Daniel Rivera-Rosario, 49, could confirm they knew the owner of the vehicle, according to state police.

After calling additional troopers to the scene, including K-9 Boomah, more than two kilos of suspected heroin and $850 was found in the vehicle.

Jaquez, Mendoza, and Rivera-Rosario were all arrested on a charge of trafficking heroin and arraigned Thursday in Dudley District Court.

