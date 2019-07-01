State police arrest 4 on cocaine trafficking charges following traffic stop

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people, including a pair of Vermont residents, are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Greenfield early Sunday morning yielded more than 60 grams of cocaine, officials said.

Kimberly Lawrence, 41, of Brownington, Vermont, Kitty Godin, 38, of Durby, Vermont, Ismael Garcia, 25, of Springfield, and Christoper Orellano, 25, also of Springfield, are slated to be arraigned Monday in Greenfield District Court on charges including trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug law, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say a trooper stopped the vehicle in which they were riding in on Interstate 91 northbound after noticing a missing registration sticker.

All four individuals were said to be found in possession of about 63 grams of cocaine.

Garcia was ordered held without bail due to an existing arrest warrant.

Lawrence, Godin, and Orellano were ordered held on $50,000 bail.

An investigation is ongoing.

