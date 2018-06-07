State police arrest 5 on fentanyl trafficking charges in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people from New York and Vermont were arrested on drug charges early Tuesday morning after three balloons containing suspected fentanyl were found in the car they were traveling in during a traffic stop in Greenfield, state police said.

A trooper patrolling Route 91 about 2:20 a.m. pulled over a Subaru Legacy for a defective plate light and spotted drug-related paraphernalia in the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered three ballons containing 83 grams of suspected fentanyl, state police said.

As a result, troopers arrested Morgan Peck, 32, of Lyndon Center, Vermont, and her passengers, Nicholas Maio, 26 of Lyndonville, Vermont, Cindy Crooks, 31, of Westberke, Vermont, and Hubert Spencer, 20, and Jermaine Taylor, 43, both of Brooklyn N.Y.

All five were arraigned on fentanyl trafficking charges Tuesday in Greenfield District Court.

