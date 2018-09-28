State police arrest Bronx man on heroin trafficking charge after Sturbridge traffic stop

Drugs and cash recovered during a traffic stop in Sturbridge. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A New York man is facing drug trafficking charges after state police say he was caught with 410 grams of heroin during a traffic stop in Sturbridge.

A trooper conducting a patrol on the Mass Pike about 7:15 p.m. Thursday stopped a 2016 Honda Accord when he noticed the driver failed signal while changing lanes, forcing a tractor-trailer to abruptly brake to avoid a collision, according to state police.

The driver, Angel Gonzalez-Planco, 28, of the Bronx, was arrested on a heroin trafficking charge after a trooper and his K-9 companion, Amir, allegedly found approximately 410 grams of a substance believed to be heroin inside the vehicle.

Gonzalez-Planco was ordered held on $20,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Friday in Dudley District Court.

