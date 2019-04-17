State police arrest driver accused of brandishing firearm during Milton road rage incident

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested for brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident on Route 93 southbound in Milton on Wednesday, officials said.
Troopers responding to a reported road rage incident about 7:45 a.m. arrested one person on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.
No additional information was immediately available.
