State police arrest driver accused of brandishing firearm during Milton road rage incident

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested for brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident on Route 93 southbound in Milton on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported road rage incident about 7:45 a.m. arrested one person on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon.

No additional information was immediately available.

At about 7:45 a.m., a road rage incident on Rte 93 S/B in #Milton in which one operator allegely brandished a firearm resulted in one arrest for assault with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. Further details will be released later this morning. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 17, 2019

