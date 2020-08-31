State police arrest fentanyl trafficking suspect in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing drug trafficking charges after state police say they recovered fentanyl and cocaine in his apartment Monday.

Troopers arrested Claudio Oliveira, 31, after a search warrant uncovered about 205 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl, five grams of cocaine, more than $4,000 in cash and drug distribution paraphernalia in his West Chestnut Street apartment around 1 p.m., according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Oliveria is due to be arraigned Tuesday on drug trafficking charges and possession with intent to distribute.

No further information was released.

