State police arrest fugitive accused of shooting man in the face in Fitchburg

GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and Special Tactical Operations Team arrested a Gardner man Monday who is accused of shooting another man in the face in Fitchburg earlier this month.

After developing information that Ramon Baez, 33, was at the Super 8 hotel in Gardner, they arrested him without incident in connection with an Aug. 2 shooting that left a man hospitalized, according to state police.

During a search of Baez, state police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun with a 16-round clip in his fanny pack, along with approximately 13 grams of cocaine and six grams of heroin.

He was charged with several warrants, including one for attempted murder, assault and battery with a firearm, and related firearms offenses in connection with the shooting.

He was also charged with several other warrants charging him with, among other offenses, indecent assault and battery, breaking and entering, larceny, possession of a silencer and other firearms crimes, and motor vehicle crimes, including reckless operation and having a young child in his vehicle without a car seat.

