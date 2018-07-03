State police arrest heroin trafficking suspect in Revere

Guns and drugs recovered during a drug operation in Dorchester Monday. Courtesy Massachusetts State Police.

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An armed career criminal was arrested in Revere Monday following a months-long investigation into heroin trafficking in Suffolk County, state police said.

Sandy Santiago, 32, of Lowell, was arrested following an undercover drug purchase at a fast food restaurant in Revere, according to state police.

Following his arrest, troopers executing a search warrant at an apartment on Sydney Street in Dorchester found three illegal handguns and several bags of suspected heroin and cocaine.

Santiago has been charged with trafficking heroin, distributing heroin, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute, being an armed career criminal and three counts of unlicensed possession of a firearm, according to state police.

