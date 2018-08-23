State police arrest man accused of indecently assaulting women on Esplanade

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police have arrested a man accused of indecently assaulting two women on the Esplanade in Boston, officials said.

Joel Musipli, 26, was arrested Thursday in connection with a pair of assaults that happened last week near the Community Boating building along David Mugar Way.

Musipli allegedly rode by the women on a bicycle and touched them in an inappropriate way.

A resident of Charlestown recognized Musipli from a social media post and contacted police, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

