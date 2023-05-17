LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested a man in Lynnfield Tuesday after they said he led troopers on a pursuit through multiple communities in a stolen pickup truck, getting into two separate crashes along the way.

In a statement Wednesday, police said a trooper first saw the pickup truck pass his cruiser “at an extremely high rate of speed” shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the Tobin Bridge. Police said the trooper then saw the truck, allegedly driven by a man later identified as Denny Fernandes De Pina Andrade, enter a work zone, knocking over traffic cones in the area.

The trooper went on to chase the truck into Chelsea and Revere, hitting speeds between 110 and 115 miles-per-hour, according to police.

Police said the truck, a Toyota Tacoma, had been reported stolen from Brockton and was fleeing the scene of a crash shortly before the Tobin Bridge when it was first spotted.

The pursuit continued through Saugus into Lynnfield before police said the driver crashed on Route 1 in Lynn, slamming into a set of concrete barriers serving as the roadway’s median.

Police said no one was injured in the initial crash, which involved one other car.

Andrade, police said, also had no apparent injuries after the subsequent crash in Lynnfield.

Andrade is now facing multiple charges including larceny of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage and operating after license suspension.

