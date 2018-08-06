State police arrest man on gun charges following Sturbridge traffic stop

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing weapons charges after state police say an illegal loaded handgun was found during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

A trooper patrolling Route 84 in Sturbridge about 1:30 a.m. stopped a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling eastbound for motor vehicle infractions.

The driver, later identified as Miguel Portela, 23, was arrested after a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun was found prior to the vehicle being towed.

Portela was held on $10,000 cash bail pending his arraignment Monday in Sturbridge District Court on charges of carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, possessing a firearm without an FID card, possessing ammunition without an FID card, and improperly storing a large capacity firearm.

