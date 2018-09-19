PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Palmer man is under arrest in connection with an alleged sexual assault early Wednesday morning, state police said.

Leemichael Collins, 25, was arrested about 5 a.m. by troopers investigating after a 38-year-old woman emerged from the woods and onto the Mass. Pike and told authorities she had been held against her will, assaulted, and strangled inside a camping trailer in Palmer.

Collins was arrested hours later a trailer park on Flynt Street in Palmer.

He is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court on Wednesday.

