State police arrest suspected gang member accused of opening fire on Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police arrested a suspected member of the Trinitario street gang Tuesday after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a Lawrence home where children were present over the weekend, officials said.

No one was hit with gunfire but the shooter, who was on a dirt bike, and another suspect on a motorcycle, evaded responding officers by leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, according to the department.

Investigators nabbed Wilmer Roque, 22, of Methuen, after they tracked him to a Sunoco gas station at the corner of Broadway and Arlington Street in Lawrence.

Roque was riding a stolen moped and was in possession of heroin and cocaine, officials said. After obtaining a warrant, a search of the moped yielded a 9 mm handgun with a full magazine containing 15 rounds.

He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, attempted murder, and assault with a dangerous weapon for the Lawrence shooting, as well as narcotics and firearms charges related to Tuesday’s arrest.

Roque is also said to be the subject of an Essex Superior Court warrant for trafficking cocaine and investigators are looking into whether he could be connected to other shootings in the city, which are believed to be gang-related.

