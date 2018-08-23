State police ask for help finding missing Revere teen

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since last month.

Haley Driggers was last seen July 23.

She’s described as being white, standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 151 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her chest.

Authorities say Haley may still be in the area or may have traveled to Boston.

