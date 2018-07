WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for help finding a man who has been missing since last month.

State police say Danny Barrett, 57, was last seen June 21 in Walpole.

Barrett is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds.

He walks with a limp.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Walpole police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)