HUNTINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are turning to the public for help as they search for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Joshua West was last seen in Huntington on Thursday, Feb. 16. He was wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, and a gray hoodie. Investigators do not believe he has his cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Russell Barracks at 413-862-3312 or 413-586-1508.

