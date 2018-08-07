BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are seeking information from the public after a Boston woman riding a bicycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Jamaica Plain Monday morning.

Responding troopers found the 20-year-old woman had been hit on Centre Street at the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around 9:15 a.m.

She was transported to Faulkner Hospital with injuries that were believed to be non-life-threatening, according to state police.

A dashcam recorded the moment when a red four-door car, which appears to be a hatchback, hit the woman as it left a rotary and kept going.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information about the crash is urged to call the state police Milton barracks at 617-698-5840.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)