State police are assisting in the search for a missing paddleboarder on Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday.

The search is unfolding on Edgartown Great Pond.

At 7:46 p.m, Martha’s Vineyard police and fire agencies responded to Great Pond in the vicinity of Turkeyland Cove for a call for a male paddleboarder who had gone into the water, appeared to briefly struggle to stay on the surface, and then submerged and did not resurface, police said.

The paddleboarder is a 43-year-old man. Another paddleboarder was on the pond with him at the time and saw him go under the water. 

No additional information was immediately available.

