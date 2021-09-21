BOSTON (WHDH) - A union representing Massachusetts State Police troopers filed a lawsuit last Friday against Gov. Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate.

Baker issued an executive order last month requiring all Executive Department employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 17 with exemptions being accepted based on medical or religious reasons.

State police falls within this order because the agency operates under the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

The State Police Association of Massachusetts has asked a judge through the lawsuit to put the mandate on hold so it can bargain with the state.

A hearing is set for Wednesday.

