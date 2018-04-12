State police: Officer shot while serving warrant in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - A police officer was shot Thursday afternoon while serving a warrant in Barnstable, state police said.

State troopers and local police are responding 109 Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills, a police spokesman said.

Authorities believe the suspect may still be inside the home.

Law enforcement officers have set up a perimeter around the neighborhood.

The scene is said to be active and no additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

