NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to New Bedford on Thursday after a scallop boat found an ordnance.

Representatives of the U.S. Navy and Massachusetts Department of Fire Services responded to the area where the ordnance was brought to shore.

After a visual and X-ray inspection, officials determined the ordnance is a 57mm armor-piercing projectile that did not pose an explosive hazard.

It was secured and will be turned over to the military at a later date.

