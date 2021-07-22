NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called to New Bedford on Thursday after a scallop boat found an ordnance.

Representatives of the U.S. Navy and Massachusetts Department of Fire Services responded to the area where the ordnance was brought to shore.

After a visual and X-ray inspection, officials determined the ordnance is a 57mm armor-piercing projectile that did not pose an explosive hazard.

It was secured and will be turned over to the military at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox