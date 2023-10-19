NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A bomb squad was called to an address in Newburyport on Thursday after authorities say a box of “what may be pipe bombs” was found.

According to the Newburyport Police Department, a box containing four of what were possibly pipe bombs was found at a home under construction on Purchase Street around 2 p.m.

Officials said contractors working at the address made the discovery and, per both the police and fire departments, no one had been living at the address at the time. They also noted the property’s owner was not aware of the box before it was found.

Police told 7NEWS there was no threat to the public as authorities continued to investigate.

In addition to police and firefighters, a Massachusetts State Police bomb squad unit was called it to assist. Authorities said that even after the unit X-rayed the box, it was not clear whether the items were actual pipe bombs or props.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Bomb Squad will be removing the items from the home and taking them to a secluded area off Colby Farm Road to safely destroy the items,” a news release stated.

