State Police Bomb Squad destroys more than 150 pounds of live ammo found in Cohasset house

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 150 pounds of live ammunition was discovered inside a vacant home in Cohasset Monday.

Officers responding to a call from the contractor working on the Jerusalem Road home found “numerous” five-gallon buckets containing several thousand rounds of decaying shotgun, rifle and handgun ammunition, according to a release issued by Chief William Quigley.

Members of the State Police Bomb Squad then responded to the scene and determined the ammunition could not be moved more than a mile away from where they were originally found

It was transported by a Department of Public Works dump truck filled with sand and placed inside an empty dumpster at the DPW garage to carry out a controlled burn to dispose of the unstable ammo.

Cedar Street and the DPW garage were closed for more than two hours while the ammo was safely moved and organized for destruction.

It is unclear who owned the ammo or how long it may have been leaking powder inside the vacant home.

