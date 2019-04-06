State police bomb squad finds inert training grenade at Natick rest area

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - An inert training grenade was at a rest stop in Natick on Saturday, prompting a bomb squad to respond to the area.
State police responding to the rest area on I-90 east for a report of a suspicious device cleared the scene after finding an inert training grenade near a gas pump.
It is unclear how the device got there.
There were no reported injuries.
