State police bomb squad finds inert training grenade at Natick rest area

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - An inert training grenade was at a rest stop in Natick on Saturday, prompting a bomb squad to respond to the area.

State police responding to the rest area on I-90 east for a report of a suspicious device cleared the scene after finding an inert training grenade near a gas pump.

It is unclear how the device got there.

There were no reported injuries.

#Natick Service Plaza on I-90 E/B in #Natick reopened. MSP Bomb Squad determined device to be an inert training grenade. Troop H detectives will conduct follow up investigation. https://t.co/OfYPqN9lqC — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 6, 2019

