PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the state police bomb squad unit are investigating after an explosive device was found in Plymouth on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of an explosive device outside a home on Little Micajah Pond Road, according to Public Information Officer for the Department of Fire Services Jake Wark.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the home, Wark said.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

