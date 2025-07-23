BOSTON (WHDH) - A vandal hit the front steps of the State House early Wednesday, splashing paint and spraying graffiti right in the heart of Beacon Hill; later in the morning, large swaths of Boston Common were taped off as the police investigation spread throughout the area.

State police were called at 3:30 a.m.; investigators said the vandal took off and left behind a trail of footprints leading into the Common.

Hours later, a suspicious package was found just across the street from the State House in the common, leading to deployment of the bomb squad.

Officials said the package could be connected to the same person who vandalized the State House.

State police, Boston police, and the FBI are now all involved in the investigation.

Governor Maura Healey, Speaker of the House Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka issued a statement on the vandalism, saying:

“We are deeply disturbed to learn about vandalism at the State House overnight. The State House is a revered building steeped in history, and staff works hard to keep it in pristine condition for employees and visitors alike. There is absolutely no excuse for vandalism, at the State House or anywhere. We are grateful to the Massachusetts State Police and their local, state and federal partners for their quick response and efforts to identify those responsible.”

