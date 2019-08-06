State Police Bomb Squad respond to suspicious package in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the State Police Bomb Squad responded to a report of a suspicious package in Worcester on Tuesday.

Worcester officers responding to a call about about a suspicious package at Grafton and Water streets at 1:15 p.m. allegedly found a backpack with what appeared to be a suspicious object inside, police said

Officers shut down traffic to the area, including Exit 14 of Interstate 290 westbound, and the State Police bomb squad is assisting.

The area has since cleared.

State Police assets including Bomb Squad are assisting @WorcesterPD with incident at Water St and Winter St. Troopers also have exit 14 off of I-290 WB closed for this incident. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 6, 2019

