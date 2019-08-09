State police bomb squad responds after inert grenade found outside Worcester church

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police Bomb Squad responded to a church in Worcester after an inert grenade was located outside, according to police.

The item was found outside a church on Harlow Street, according to Worcester police.

A perimeter has been established around the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

When school supplies at St. Bernard's Church were being organized, inert training hand grenades were discovered. WPD, MSP, ATF responded, determined items were safe. Harlow Street is back open. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) August 9, 2019

