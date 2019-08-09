State police bomb squad responds after inert grenade found outside Worcester church

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police Bomb Squad responded to a church in Worcester after an inert grenade was located outside, according to police.

The item was found outside a church on Harlow Street, according to Worcester police.

A perimeter has been established around the area.

No additional information was immediately released.

