State police bomb squad responds after inert grenade found outside Worcester church

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The State Police Bomb Squad responded to a church in Worcester after an inert grenade was located outside, according to police.
The item was found outside a church on Harlow Street, according to Worcester police.
A perimeter has been established around the area.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)