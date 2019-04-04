State police: Boston man busted with 10 pounds of pot, thousands in cash

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after a Massachusetts State Police gang unit caught him driving around Brockton with ten pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.

Troopers on patrol in the area of Oscar Avenue arrested 30-year-old Dennis Correia after an investigation determined that he was illegally involved in the sale of marijuana, according to police.

Correia was said to be driving a rented white Chevrolet Cruze when troopers in an unmarked cruiser observed activity consistent with the beginning of a drug transaction.

As the troopers began to trail Correia, police say he “accelerated to a very high speed” in an attempt to evade them. Correia was later stopped in the area of East Main to East Battles streets when he allegedly turned without signaling.

A search of his vehicle yielded 10 one-pound, vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana valued at $40,000 and $9,142 in cash, according to police. The drugs and money were seized as evidence.

Correia is facing a charge of possession of a Class D narcotic with intent to distribute.

It’s not clear when he will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)