LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton police car and a state police cruiser crashed into each other early Wednesday morning during a car chase, officials said.

State police received a broadcast from Brockton police just before 1 a.m. that officers were following a car on Route 24 at Route 93 in Randolph, a spokesperson for state police said.

A trooper joined the pursuit a few minutes later after it moved onto Route 95 northbound in the area of exit 22.

The suspect vehicle exited Route 95 onto Route 2 westbound and continued to refuse to stop for the officers.

As the suspect car took exit 50 on Route 2 in Concord around 1:10 a.m., the Brockton and state police cruisers hit each other, causing them to lose the suspect, the spokesperson said.

A short time later, Lincoln police located the suspect’s car abandoned and K-9 units began a search of the area.

The search ended with negative results around 3:45 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

