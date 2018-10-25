LINCOLN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police pursuit came to a crashing end for two cruisers in Concord overnight.

A state police cruiser and a Brockton police cruiser were involved in a crash near the Lincoln town line following the pursuit for a suspect.

Concord fire officials say one person was transported from the scene with what appeared to be minor injuries.

Officers could be seen looking through the area of Morningside Lane in Lincoln for the suspect while what is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle was towed away.

